Can Bacteria Escape Antibiotics?

Bacteria can disguise themselves by changing their form inside the human body. And that, according to studies, is how they escape antibiotics.

Antibiotics are the most common drugs prescribed to patients dealing with bacterial infections. They work by either killing the bacteria directly or hampering their growth. According to Outpatient Antibiotic Prescriptions of 2016, there were 270.2 million antibiotic prescriptions made by healthcare providers in the U.S., which are equivalent to 838 prescriptions per 1,000 patients.

While the use of antibiotics is the most common resort for fighting bacterial infections, research has shown that bacteria tend to come up with various ways to counter antibiotics.

Ways Bacteria Defy Antibiotics

L-Form Switching

Just recently, researchers from the University of Newcastle found that when antibiotics are present, bacteria have the ability to change form. They do it by hiding themselves behind their cell walls. By concealing the cell walls, antibiotics would have no target at all, which results in resistance.

Bacteria Acting as ‘One United Organism’

In a collaborative study by the University of Copenhagen and the University of California Irvine, it was found that bacteria can communicate and change their behavior for their entire population to survive and fight antibiotics and bacteriophages.

Efflux Pump

Bacteria produce ‘pumps’ that sit within their cell walls. These so-called efflux pumps can transport so many compounds, including signal molecules and nutrients. They can also pump antibiotics away from the bacterium, thus, lowering antibiotic concentration. In some cases, mutations in bacterial DNA can make them produce more pumps, which increases their resistance.

Changing the Target

Many antibiotic drugs are designed to destroy specific parts or targets of a bacterium. However, bacteria are capable of changing the antibiotic’s target so the drug can no longer do its job. In other cases, bacteria multiply very quickly, replacing all the bacteria that were killed by the antibiotics.

Possibility of Blocking How Bacteria ‘Communicate’

The groundbreaking study, which was published this year in the Journal of Bacteriology, emphasized how understanding the behavior of bacteria inside the body can help scientists make antibiotics more effective. For example, developing drugs that could block the signal from being received by other bacteria, can result in better treatments.

How to Lower Your Risk of Infection

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that over 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the U.S. each year, and over 35,000 people die as a result.

Once bacteria enter the body, they can be difficult to deal with. Thus, taking measures to prevent the risk of infection is more important than ever.

Practice Proper Hygiene

Hand-washing is the easiest yet most effective way to prevent your risk of infection. Always wash your hands before and after eating, and whenever you use the bathroom. Also, keep in mind that germs are present in most surfaces, especially those that are often touched by different people, such as doorknobs, computer keyboards, shopping cart handles, etc. Before using them, wipe them down with disinfecting wipes to kill the bacteria.

Strengthen your Immune System

The body has its own way of staving off bacteria without the help of antibiotics. However, for your body to do that, it needs to be in top shape. Eating a balanced diet, getting enough rest and sleep, and exercising regularly are the best ways to strengthen your immunity and fight infections.

Use Antibiotics Sensibly

Only take antibiotics unless they are prescribed by your physician. More importantly, take the prescribed dosage even if you feel better before you have completed your medication.

Conclusion

Bacteria is continuously evolving, which is why treating bacterial infections remains difficult. When they enter the body, bacterial cells can make themselves ‘invisible’ to antibiotics in many ways. These include producing efflux pumps or breaking down antibiotic compounds through neutralization and modification.

While many patients are successfully treated with antibiotics, a significant number of them develop antibiotic resistance, which makes treatment much harder.

Luckily, lowering your risk of infection is easy. It starts by practicing proper hygiene. Simple things like washing hands regularly and keeping your surroundings clean can greatly prevent the spread of infections. More importantly, strengthening your immunity by adopting a healthy lifestyle, ensures that your body can stave off bacteria even without the need for antibiotics.